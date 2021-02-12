COVID-19 vaccine: More than 1 mln doses administered in Romania

More than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Romania since December 27, when the vaccination campaign started in the country, according to official data.

“Over 1 million doses administered. Romania - 3rd place in Europe at administered doses/100 people,” reads a post on the Facebook page of RO Vaccinare - the official national platform for information on COVID-19 vaccination.

Romania currently uses three types of vaccines against the COVID-19 infection: Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. Vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine will begin on February 15, for people aged between 18 and 55 years included in the second phase of the national vaccination campaign.

More than 675,000 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Romania by Thursday, February 11. Around 341,000 got the first dose, while 334,188 received both doses.

Meanwhile, over 2,600 common and minor side effects have been reported in the country, such as pain near the site of the injection, fever, headache, or muscle or joint pain, according to RO Vaccinare.

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul Romaniei)