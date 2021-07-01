Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Real Estate

Romania’s residential market 12% more active in 2020

07 January 2021
The number of deals on Romania’s residential market rose by 12% in 2020, compared to 2019, according to data from the national cadaster registry, quoted by Profit.ro.

In December, the number of deals surged by 53% to 77,000.

It was the sixth month in a row of positive annual growth rates for the market.

The peak was in October - when the number of deals was the highest in three years.

Thus, the activity on the local residential market bounced back in 2020, after it had declined in both 2018 (by 10.2%) and 2019 (by 4.1%).

The positive developments came amid negative expectations prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

And indeed, the market plunged by 34% year-on-year in April and by 28% year-on-year in May.

It rebounded unexpectedly in June (+17% year-on-year), though.

(Photo: Pixabay)

