Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

Romanian developer ponders residential project in western Bucharest

06 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate investor Liviu Tudor, involved in the office segment so far, bought an industrial platform in western Bucharest from Inscut - a company specialized in renting equipment for the construction sector.

The transaction is estimated at almost EUR 3 million, according to sources familiar with the deal, Ziarul Financiar reported. The same sources say Tudor plans to develop a residential project on the land.

The Romanian investor owns two office projects in Bucharest: West Gate in the western part of Bucharest and Novo Park in Pipera. Inscut is Liviu Tudor's first significant acquisition in recent years and the first step towards a new major investment.

Inscut, a company specializing in the import and sale of construction equipment owned by Greek group Aktor, has been trying since 2007 to sell the platform where its headquarters are located. In 2007 the asking price was EUR 3.5 million for the land of 27,786 sqm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 08:18
04 January 2021
Capital markets
Developer Impact awards EUR 18.4 mln contract for 406 new apartments
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:20
Real Estate

Romanian developer ponders residential project in western Bucharest

06 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian real estate investor Liviu Tudor, involved in the office segment so far, bought an industrial platform in western Bucharest from Inscut - a company specialized in renting equipment for the construction sector.

The transaction is estimated at almost EUR 3 million, according to sources familiar with the deal, Ziarul Financiar reported. The same sources say Tudor plans to develop a residential project on the land.

The Romanian investor owns two office projects in Bucharest: West Gate in the western part of Bucharest and Novo Park in Pipera. Inscut is Liviu Tudor's first significant acquisition in recent years and the first step towards a new major investment.

Inscut, a company specializing in the import and sale of construction equipment owned by Greek group Aktor, has been trying since 2007 to sell the platform where its headquarters are located. In 2007 the asking price was EUR 3.5 million for the land of 27,786 sqm.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/04/2021 - 08:18
04 January 2021
Capital markets
Developer Impact awards EUR 18.4 mln contract for 406 new apartments
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign
28 December 2020
Business
Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica diversifies into wind energy