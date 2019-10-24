Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 07:58
Business
Romania’ purchasing power only 40% of European average
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks 32nd out of 42 European countries in terms of purchasing power per capita, with EUR 5,881, some 60% less than the European average, according to the results of the newly released study “GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2019”.

The purchasing power in Romania rose by 14% compared to last year, four times quicker than the average 3.5% growth in Europe.

Bucharest leads the domestic rankings with an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 10,452. This equates to 78% more money than the rest of the country.

At the other end of the rankings is the county of Vaslui, which has an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 3,706. This puts Vaslui around 37% below the national average and around 75% below the European average.

Purchasing power is a measure of disposable income after the deduction of taxes and charitable contributions and including any received state benefits.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/24/2019 - 07:58
Business
Romania’ purchasing power only 40% of European average
24 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks 32nd out of 42 European countries in terms of purchasing power per capita, with EUR 5,881, some 60% less than the European average, according to the results of the newly released study “GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2019”.

The purchasing power in Romania rose by 14% compared to last year, four times quicker than the average 3.5% growth in Europe.

Bucharest leads the domestic rankings with an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 10,452. This equates to 78% more money than the rest of the country.

At the other end of the rankings is the county of Vaslui, which has an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 3,706. This puts Vaslui around 37% below the national average and around 75% below the European average.

Purchasing power is a measure of disposable income after the deduction of taxes and charitable contributions and including any received state benefits.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 October 2019
Social
Unseen footage of uncoordinated intervention in Colectiv club fire leaked to media after four years
23 October 2019
Politics
Opposition parties slowly rally behind new liberal Govt. in Romania, but vote remains uncertain
23 October 2019
Social
Case of dead forest ranger in Romania reveals ties between lumber mafia and prosecutors
22 October 2019
Social
Germs found in ice cubes at KFC restaurants in Romania
22 October 2019
Travel
Romania is fifth on Airbnb’s list of trending destinations for 2020
22 October 2019
Politics
EC maintains CVM monitoring on Romania but is ready to lift it for Bulgaria
22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40