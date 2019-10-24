Romania’ purchasing power only 40% of European average

Romania ranks 32nd out of 42 European countries in terms of purchasing power per capita, with EUR 5,881, some 60% less than the European average, according to the results of the newly released study “GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2019”.

The purchasing power in Romania rose by 14% compared to last year, four times quicker than the average 3.5% growth in Europe.

Bucharest leads the domestic rankings with an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 10,452. This equates to 78% more money than the rest of the country.

At the other end of the rankings is the county of Vaslui, which has an average per capita purchasing power of EUR 3,706. This puts Vaslui around 37% below the national average and around 75% below the European average.

Purchasing power is a measure of disposable income after the deduction of taxes and charitable contributions and including any received state benefits.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

