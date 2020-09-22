Profile picture for user andreich
Romania ponders accepting COVID-19 tests from visitors instead of 14-day quarantine
22 September 2020
Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday, September 21, that a decision would be made this week on replacing the mandatory 14-day insolation period for people coming from high-risk regions abroad with a negative COVID-19 test.

"We have been waiting because there is a debate at EU level as they are trying to adopt common measures. This week, we will analyze the developments in each country, and we will decide if we will give [visitors] the possibility to use the testing method. This means replacing the 14-day quarantine period if a negative test is presented," the prime minister said, quoted by Digi24.ro.

He added that internal measures remain in force. Even though Romania has set new records for coronavirus infections, the prime minister said that "it is not a growth that worries us."

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

