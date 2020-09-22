Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:33
Politics
RO Senate passes COVID-19 bonuses for school employees
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Teachers, but also the non-teaching staff in schools, in Romania's state and private education system, will receive a so-called "risk incentive" of RON 2,000 (EUR 400), respectively RON 1,500 (EUR 300) for non-teaching staff, per month, under a bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and passed by the Senate on Monday, September 21, News.ro reported.

The bill will be subject to vote in the Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making chamber.

The project was initiated by PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who argued that the new school year started amid full pandemic, leaving teachers exposed to epidemiological risk.

Initially, the project provided for the incentive to be paid only in the public education system, but the senators in the specialized commission established that the measure should also apply in the private system.

It remains unclear who would pay the incentives in this case.

No social security contributions will be attached to the stimuli.

Within 15 days from the date this law enters into force, the Government should issue the regulations for disbursing the incentives.

However, PM Ludovic Orban said on Monday morning that the Government has no money to finance such a measure.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:15
17 September 2020
Business
Romanian Social Democrats closer to forcing 40% pension hike
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 08:33
Politics
RO Senate passes COVID-19 bonuses for school employees
22 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Teachers, but also the non-teaching staff in schools, in Romania's state and private education system, will receive a so-called "risk incentive" of RON 2,000 (EUR 400), respectively RON 1,500 (EUR 300) for non-teaching staff, per month, under a bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and passed by the Senate on Monday, September 21, News.ro reported.

The bill will be subject to vote in the Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making chamber.

The project was initiated by PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu, who argued that the new school year started amid full pandemic, leaving teachers exposed to epidemiological risk.

Initially, the project provided for the incentive to be paid only in the public education system, but the senators in the specialized commission established that the measure should also apply in the private system.

It remains unclear who would pay the incentives in this case.

No social security contributions will be attached to the stimuli.

Within 15 days from the date this law enters into force, the Government should issue the regulations for disbursing the incentives.

However, PM Ludovic Orban said on Monday morning that the Government has no money to finance such a measure.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 08:15
17 September 2020
Business
Romanian Social Democrats closer to forcing 40% pension hike
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote
17 September 2020
Social
World Bank report: Children in Romania will reach only 58% of their productive potential, compared to 75% in Poland
21 September 2020
Education
New school year, new school: Cambridge School of Bucharest directors on new campus and hybrid learning