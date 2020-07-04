Romania sends medical team to Italy

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis announced Monday, April 6, that the country will send a team of doctors and nurses to Italy to help the hospitals that can hardly cope with the number of patients.

There are some 1 million Romanians working in Italy.

"Romania will send a team to Italy, in the Milan area, 11 doctors and 6 nurses," said Klaus Iohannis after he met several members of the Government on the evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The announcement comes amid shortage of medical staff in Romania as well.

The Health Solidarity Federation of Romania announced, on the same day, that 734 health workers were infected with coronavirus - which means medical staff accounts for 19% of all infected Romanians.

At the same time, the union draws attention to the fact that, if this growth rate is maintained, all health workers will be infected within 30 days.

