Coronavirus cases surpass 4,000 in Romania, 406 patients declared cured

Confirmed cases of coronavirus surpassed 4,000 in Romania on Monday, April 6, according to official data from the Strategic Communication Group.

According to the daily report released on Monday at 13:00, the total number of Covid-19 cases confirmed by tests in Romania went up to 4,057. Meanwhile, 406 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital.

The number of patients who have lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus also increased to 157.

The number of people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania went up to 23,849, while more than 106,000 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, a total of 40,987 tests were processed nationwide.

With 1,228 confirmed patients, Suceava remains the Romanian county most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Bucharest comes next with 566 cases, followed by the counties of Timis – 181, Neamt – 160, and Arad – 157.

Health minister Nelu Tataru said on Sunday, April 5, that the city of Suceava, in northeastern Romania, is a coronavirus hotspot that is out of control. Suceava and eight surrounding communes are under quarantine.

A total of 627 Romanians living abroad have also been diagnosed with Covid-19, most of them in Italy (400) and Spain (189), and 29 have lost their lives.

[email protected]