Romania's international reserves down EUR 738 mln in May

At the end of May, foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at EUR 37.57 bln, EUR 738 mln less than in April, the BNR announced on June 2.

During May, EUR 759 mln have entered BNR's vaults, while outflows amounted to EUR 1.49 bln.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 5.21 bln.

Thus, Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on May 31 were EUR 42.78 bln, compared to EUR 43.18 bln on April 30.

Payments due in June 2021 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Finance, amount to about EUR 92 mln.

