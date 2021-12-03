Romania’s headline inflation accelerates to 3.2% in February

Romania's consumer price index rose by 3.2% in February compared to the same month in 2020, the statistics office INS announced.

Thus, the headline inflation accelerated from 3.0% in January - when the retail electricity market liberalization pushed it up from 2.1% in December.

The electricity price for household consumers, which increased by 17.2% on average, contributed 0.8pp to the rise in consumer prices (a quarter of the 3.2% headline inflation).

Food prices increased by 2.7% year-on-year contributing 0.8pp to the headline inflation (another quarter). The prices of non-food items contributed 1.85pp to the headline inflation, as they increased by 3.8% year-on-year.

The average prices of services in Romania increased by 2.3% year-on-year contributing 0.48pp to CPI inflation.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

