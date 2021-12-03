Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:03
Business

Romania’s headline inflation accelerates to 3.2% in February

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's consumer price index rose by 3.2% in February compared to the same month in 2020, the statistics office INS announced.

Thus, the headline inflation accelerated from 3.0% in January - when the retail electricity market liberalization pushed it up from 2.1% in December.

The electricity price for household consumers, which increased by 17.2% on average, contributed 0.8pp to the rise in consumer prices (a quarter of the 3.2% headline inflation).

Food prices increased by 2.7% year-on-year contributing 0.8pp to the headline inflation (another quarter). The prices of non-food items contributed 1.85pp to the headline inflation, as they increased by 3.8% year-on-year.

The average prices of services in Romania increased by 2.3% year-on-year contributing 0.48pp to CPI inflation.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 03/12/2021 - 08:03
Business

Romania’s headline inflation accelerates to 3.2% in February

12 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's consumer price index rose by 3.2% in February compared to the same month in 2020, the statistics office INS announced.

Thus, the headline inflation accelerated from 3.0% in January - when the retail electricity market liberalization pushed it up from 2.1% in December.

The electricity price for household consumers, which increased by 17.2% on average, contributed 0.8pp to the rise in consumer prices (a quarter of the 3.2% headline inflation).

Food prices increased by 2.7% year-on-year contributing 0.8pp to the headline inflation (another quarter). The prices of non-food items contributed 1.85pp to the headline inflation, as they increased by 3.8% year-on-year.

The average prices of services in Romania increased by 2.3% year-on-year contributing 0.48pp to CPI inflation.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
04 March 2021
Politics
Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case