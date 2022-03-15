Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romania's industrial activity strengthens for fourth month in a row

15 March 2022
Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production index increased by 2.9% in January compared to December (m-o-m), marking the fourth month of positive dynamics, according to the latest data released by the statistics office INS.

The industrial activity dwindled during mid-2021, with the seasonally-adjusted activity index decreasing from April to September dragged down by the automobile industry (semiconductors crisis) and the oil refining (the outage of the largest refinery in the country, Petromidia, after an accident).

In annual terms, the industrial activity index in January was positive (+1% YoY) for the third month in a row. The automobile production index was still 8% down in YoY terms, but the oil processing activity was 12% YoY stronger. 

