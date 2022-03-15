Romania’s industrial activity strengthens for fourth month in a row

Romania’s seasonally-adjusted industrial production index increased by 2.9% in January compared to December (m-o-m), marking the fourth month of positive dynamics, according to the latest data released by the statistics office INS.

The industrial activity dwindled during mid-2021, with the seasonally-adjusted activity index decreasing from April to September dragged down by the automobile industry (semiconductors crisis) and the oil refining (the outage of the largest refinery in the country, Petromidia, after an accident).

In annual terms, the industrial activity index in January was positive (+1% YoY) for the third month in a row. The automobile production index was still 8% down in YoY terms, but the oil processing activity was 12% YoY stronger.

(Photo: Pexels)

