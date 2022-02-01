Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 08:49
Business

Romanian HoReCa operators have duties waived for another six months

01 February 2022
The Romanian minister of finance, Adrian Câciu, announced on January 31 that the Government has prolonged for another 180 days the exemption from paying the duties owed by the companies in the HoReCa sector.

"We have promised that supporting the economy is a priority, and we keep our word! Today, at the proposal of the Ministry of Finance, the Government adopted the extension of the exemption from the payment of the specific tax owed by the economic operators in the HoReCa field for a period of 180 days," Adrian Câciu wrote on Facebook on Monday, January 31.

"We protect hundreds of thousands of jobs and provide a mouthful of oxygen awaited by tens of thousands of entrepreneurs! We will continue to take such measures generated as a result of the dialogue with the private environment," the minister also wrote, quoted by News.ro

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
1

Editor's picks