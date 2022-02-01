The Romanian minister of finance, Adrian Câciu, announced on January 31 that the Government has prolonged for another 180 days the exemption from paying the duties owed by the companies in the HoReCa sector.

"We have promised that supporting the economy is a priority, and we keep our word! Today, at the proposal of the Ministry of Finance, the Government adopted the extension of the exemption from the payment of the specific tax owed by the economic operators in the HoReCa field for a period of 180 days," Adrian Câciu wrote on Facebook on Monday, January 31.

"We protect hundreds of thousands of jobs and provide a mouthful of oxygen awaited by tens of thousands of entrepreneurs! We will continue to take such measures generated as a result of the dialogue with the private environment," the minister also wrote, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

