Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:50
Business

RO analysts: 2021 growth is "consumption-driven" but perhaps above 7%

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Analysts consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily agree that Romania's economy showed signs of fatigue in the third quarter this year - but they also believe that eventually, the full-year growth will remain above 7%. Since the last quarter of the year is seasonally the most important in terms of GDP, and the developments are still highly volatile, the forecast includes a high amount of uncertainty.

Aurelian Dochia, economic analyst and university professor of economics, says that the pace of economic growth will slow down, but the forecast for 7% or higher economic growth in 2021 remains in place.

Adrian Codirlaşu, vice president of CFA Romania, the financial analysts' association, also says that the data on economic growth will be good, given that agriculture had a very good quarter, while consumption did not slow down.

Chief economists of BCR Erste Bank Group and ING bank Romania have reduced their forecasts for the entire year from 7.5% to 6.2% and 6.5% respectively last week, after the statistics office INS announced Q3 flash GDP estimates. The flash estimate showed that Romania's GDP rose by 7.2% YoY in Q3 and by 7.1% YoY in January-September. Since the low base effects are fading out and the economy is not gaining momentum at this moment, one can assume that the annual growth will still drop significantly below 7% in Q4 - which will drag down the year-to-date average (7.1% at the end of September) under 7%.

Another point made by the analysts quoted by Ziarul Financiar is related to the "consumption-driven" nature of the growth. In fact, the problem is that the robust domestic demand, fortified by external borrowing, is not stimulating domestic production - that fails to keep pace with imports.

Cristian Păun, a professor at the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE), points to the rising trade deficit and the external borrowing (indebtedness).

"Unfortunately, the pattern of the growth shows other vulnerabilities - the rising trade deficit. We see that Romania's growth still has the trade deficit and the public debt behind it. During this period, in parallel with the increase in GDP, there is also an increase in public debt. Basically, we borrowed some resources to increase domestic consumption," says Păun. 

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 07:33
11 November 2021
RI +
Walter Ebm, CEO of Wiener Privatklinik, on why Romanian patients seek treatment in Austria
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 07:50
Business

RO analysts: 2021 growth is "consumption-driven" but perhaps above 7%

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Analysts consulted by Ziarul Financiar daily agree that Romania's economy showed signs of fatigue in the third quarter this year - but they also believe that eventually, the full-year growth will remain above 7%. Since the last quarter of the year is seasonally the most important in terms of GDP, and the developments are still highly volatile, the forecast includes a high amount of uncertainty.

Aurelian Dochia, economic analyst and university professor of economics, says that the pace of economic growth will slow down, but the forecast for 7% or higher economic growth in 2021 remains in place.

Adrian Codirlaşu, vice president of CFA Romania, the financial analysts' association, also says that the data on economic growth will be good, given that agriculture had a very good quarter, while consumption did not slow down.

Chief economists of BCR Erste Bank Group and ING bank Romania have reduced their forecasts for the entire year from 7.5% to 6.2% and 6.5% respectively last week, after the statistics office INS announced Q3 flash GDP estimates. The flash estimate showed that Romania's GDP rose by 7.2% YoY in Q3 and by 7.1% YoY in January-September. Since the low base effects are fading out and the economy is not gaining momentum at this moment, one can assume that the annual growth will still drop significantly below 7% in Q4 - which will drag down the year-to-date average (7.1% at the end of September) under 7%.

Another point made by the analysts quoted by Ziarul Financiar is related to the "consumption-driven" nature of the growth. In fact, the problem is that the robust domestic demand, fortified by external borrowing, is not stimulating domestic production - that fails to keep pace with imports.

Cristian Păun, a professor at the Academy of Economic Studies (ASE), points to the rising trade deficit and the external borrowing (indebtedness).

"Unfortunately, the pattern of the growth shows other vulnerabilities - the rising trade deficit. We see that Romania's growth still has the trade deficit and the public debt behind it. During this period, in parallel with the increase in GDP, there is also an increase in public debt. Basically, we borrowed some resources to increase domestic consumption," says Păun. 

(Photo: Antonyesse/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/08/2021 - 07:33
11 November 2021
RI +
Walter Ebm, CEO of Wiener Privatklinik, on why Romanian patients seek treatment in Austria
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange