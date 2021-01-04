Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:03
Business

RO Govt. unblocks EUR 765 mln working capital grants program

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government resumed the disbursement of working capital grants to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which had been blocked in recent months, economy minister Claudiu Nasui announced, News.ro reported.

So far, the Economy Ministry has disbursed some 4,500 out of the 22,000 grants under this schema, which has a budget of EUR 765 mln (fully financed from the European Union's budget).

Furthermore, minister Nasui announced that he signed an agreement with the European projects minister Cristian Ghinea for another tranche of EUR 209 mln for this scheme, on top of the EUR 265 mln that the Economy Ministry had at its disposal.

Thus, it now has EUR 474 mln for payments, and another EUR 291 mln will be transferred in the future for the successful financing of the scheme.

The disbursement of working capital grants was suspended because of the changes in the structure of the Ministry of Economy and Energy (previously) that split into the Ministry of Economy (managed by Clausiu Nasui) and Ministry of Energy (headed by Virgil Popescu). 

(Photo: George Oprea/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 08:03
Business

RO Govt. unblocks EUR 765 mln working capital grants program

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government resumed the disbursement of working capital grants to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which had been blocked in recent months, economy minister Claudiu Nasui announced, News.ro reported.

So far, the Economy Ministry has disbursed some 4,500 out of the 22,000 grants under this schema, which has a budget of EUR 765 mln (fully financed from the European Union's budget).

Furthermore, minister Nasui announced that he signed an agreement with the European projects minister Cristian Ghinea for another tranche of EUR 209 mln for this scheme, on top of the EUR 265 mln that the Economy Ministry had at its disposal.

Thus, it now has EUR 474 mln for payments, and another EUR 291 mln will be transferred in the future for the successful financing of the scheme.

The disbursement of working capital grants was suspended because of the changes in the structure of the Ministry of Economy and Energy (previously) that split into the Ministry of Economy (managed by Clausiu Nasui) and Ministry of Energy (headed by Virgil Popescu). 

(Photo: George Oprea/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people