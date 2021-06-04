Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 04/06/2021 - 08:06
Business

RO Govt. to spend another EUR 20 mln for closing down mines

06 April 2021
Romania's Government will disburse another RON 97 million (EUR 20 mln) of state aid to the coal and power complex CE Hunedoara, currently under insolvency.

The company will use the money to finance the closure of two coal mines: Lonea and Lupeni, News.ro reported.

The state aid is part of a broader action taken by the Government and already notified to the European Commission, according to the documents.

Out of the total amount, RON 12.4 mln will cover the severance payments for the miners made redundant, RON 0.54 mln for the redundant miners' professional conversion, and the bulk of the money will be spent for closing the mines (RON 20 mln), rehabilitation of the former mines (RON 37 mln) and preparing the ground for cultivation (RON 27 mln).

Lonea and Lupeni mining perimeters are among the oldest in the Jiu Valley coal area, with an extensive mining structure on several exploitation levels (horizons).

CE Hunedoara owed RON 6.1 billion (EUR 1.3 bln) to its creditors in the fall of 2019 when it entered insolvency - mostly to other state-owned companies. Its revenues had plunged over the previous years, and the company entered a vicious circle after it was not able to pay for the CO2 certificates - which generated penalties and major cash flow problems. 

