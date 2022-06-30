Business

RO Govt. approves but doesn't recommend bank loan moratorium

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bank loan moratorium, for bank debtors facing financial problems due to the crisis prompted by the war in Ukraine, was enacted by the Romanian Government on June 29. Those who face increases in spending by 25% are entitled to request the moratorium, which allows for the deferral of installments. 

Finance minister Adrian Câciu, however, recommended those debtors who can pay their installments not to use the instrument because they'll eventually pay more.

"It is an instrument available to those who really have difficulty because, obviously, any postponement of installments will lead to the obligation for these installments to be paid later and with a series of costs along with them, respectively the related interest," Câciu said, quoted by Economica.net.

The moratorium was also approved by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) but also by the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB).

It is a tool for those in difficulty, both individuals and legal entities, minister Câciu explained.

He outlined some alternatives customers have: switching to a fixed interest rate, switching from one benchmark to another (from ROBOR to IRCC) or refinancing the loan, rescheduling or restructuring the loan.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

RO Govt. approves but doesn't recommend bank loan moratorium

30 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bank loan moratorium, for bank debtors facing financial problems due to the crisis prompted by the war in Ukraine, was enacted by the Romanian Government on June 29. Those who face increases in spending by 25% are entitled to request the moratorium, which allows for the deferral of installments. 

Finance minister Adrian Câciu, however, recommended those debtors who can pay their installments not to use the instrument because they'll eventually pay more.

"It is an instrument available to those who really have difficulty because, obviously, any postponement of installments will lead to the obligation for these installments to be paid later and with a series of costs along with them, respectively the related interest," Câciu said, quoted by Economica.net.

The moratorium was also approved by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) but also by the Romanian Association of Banks (ARB).

It is a tool for those in difficulty, both individuals and legal entities, minister Câciu explained.

He outlined some alternatives customers have: switching to a fixed interest rate, switching from one benchmark to another (from ROBOR to IRCC) or refinancing the loan, rescheduling or restructuring the loan.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship
20 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
The track to success: How Romanian David Popovici became the new star in world swimming
20 June 2022
Social
Airline staff shortages cause huge delays at Bucharest’s Henri Coanda Airport
17 June 2022
Politics
Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv
17 June 2022
Business
BSOG announces first Black Sea natural gas delivery to Romania