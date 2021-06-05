RO Govt. approves updated Convergence Program

Romania's Government adopted, on May 5, the updated version of the Convergence Program, prime minister Florin Citu announced.

It is important that this document was approved before the approval of the National Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), PM Citu stressed.

These two documents and the budgetary and fiscal strategy include reforms for the pension system and income policies for state companies and public administration, demonstrating the Executive's intentions, the prime minister explained.

However, the Convergence Plan was not included in the Government meeting agenda or the list of bills endorsed by the Government on May 5, and was not yet published.

"In today's Government meeting, we approved Romania's Convergence Program. This is very important because, at the moment, we have the budgetary and fiscal strategy, we have the Convergence Program, and we will also have PNRR. All of them include reforms that this Government is undertaking, reforms in the pension system, income policies for state-owned companies and public administration. It is important that this Convergence Plan has been adopted before the PNRR approval, which shows that this Government is clear, wants reform, and you will see these reforms in the PNRR as well," said Florin Cîţu, at the end of Wednesday's cabinet meeting, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com