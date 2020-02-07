Romania’s forex reserves slightly down in June 2020

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 35 billion at the end of June, compared to EUR 35.64 bln on May 31.

In June, the BNR received EUR 3.6 bln, while the outflows were EUR 4.24 bln.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons.

Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 5.26 bln.

Payments due in July 2020 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, amount to about EUR 117 mln.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

