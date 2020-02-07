Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 08:17
Business
Romania’s forex reserves slightly down in June 2020
02 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 35 billion at the end of June, compared to EUR 35.64 bln on May 31.

In June, the BNR received EUR 3.6 bln, while the outflows were EUR 4.24 bln.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons.

Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 5.26 bln.

Payments due in July 2020 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, amount to about EUR 117 mln.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 07/02/2020 - 08:17
Business
Romania’s forex reserves slightly down in June 2020
02 July 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 35 billion at the end of June, compared to EUR 35.64 bln on May 31.

In June, the BNR received EUR 3.6 bln, while the outflows were EUR 4.24 bln.

The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons.

Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 5.26 bln.

Payments due in July 2020 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, amount to about EUR 117 mln.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

01 July 2020
Business
Romanian Government’s plan for economic recovery includes EUR 5 bln grants for companies
30 June 2020
Social
Leslie Hawke leaves helm of NGO for children she co-founded in Romania 16 years ago
25 June 2020
Social
Romanian prosecutors find “biggest forger of plastic banknotes in the world”
24 June 2020
Business
Largest pension fund in Romania, with 2 million contributors, invested in Wirecard, the company at the center of the biggest fraud scandal in Germany
24 June 2020
Travel
Outdoor entertainment options to try in Bucharest this summer
17 June 2020
Social
Google fined in Romania for "attack" on People's Cathedral
17 June 2020
Business
Report: One building permit for each 7 km of motorway built in Romania
17 June 2020
Business
Large retailers no longer required to promote Made in Romania food products