Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romania’s foreign currency reserves rise in October

03 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 33.7 bln at the end of October, EUR 1.2 bln more than one month earlier.

The significant increase of the foreign exchange reserves came mainly from the successful bond issue (EUR 1.64 bln) that the Finance Ministry completed last week, which is proof that the Romanian state can finance itself, said BNR spokesman Dan Suciu, quoted by Agerpres.

He also underlined that the central bank has successfully maintained the volume of foreign exchange reserves steady this year despite the volatile developments.

This hasn't been easy, he admitted, but the success is proof that the same can be achieved during possibly adverse developments in the future.

Suciu also touched upon the remarks of finance minister Florin Citu, who recently criticized BNR for not meeting the target of state debt purchases on the secondary market and not cutting the monetary policy rate deep enough.

BNR's spokesman said that the central bank has no specific target for the secondary market purchases and mainly aims to ensure market liquidity. As for the liquidity, the Treasury's successful operations speak for themselves, Suciu pointed out.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:58
03 November 2020
Business
Romania maintains 8.6%-of-GDP public deficit target
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 08:02
Business

Romania’s foreign currency reserves rise in October

03 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 33.7 bln at the end of October, EUR 1.2 bln more than one month earlier.

The significant increase of the foreign exchange reserves came mainly from the successful bond issue (EUR 1.64 bln) that the Finance Ministry completed last week, which is proof that the Romanian state can finance itself, said BNR spokesman Dan Suciu, quoted by Agerpres.

He also underlined that the central bank has successfully maintained the volume of foreign exchange reserves steady this year despite the volatile developments.

This hasn't been easy, he admitted, but the success is proof that the same can be achieved during possibly adverse developments in the future.

Suciu also touched upon the remarks of finance minister Florin Citu, who recently criticized BNR for not meeting the target of state debt purchases on the secondary market and not cutting the monetary policy rate deep enough.

BNR's spokesman said that the central bank has no specific target for the secondary market purchases and mainly aims to ensure market liquidity. As for the liquidity, the Treasury's successful operations speak for themselves, Suciu pointed out.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 11/03/2020 - 07:58
03 November 2020
Business
Romania maintains 8.6%-of-GDP public deficit target
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19
31 October 2020
Sports
Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19
30 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-cost airline Blue Air moves Bucharest-London flights from Luton to Heathrow
29 October 2020
Justice
Another former head of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies sent to jail for corruption
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
30 October 2020
Entertainment
Halloween special: Horror movies shot in Romania
26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic