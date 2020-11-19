Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 07:54
Business

Romania’s FinMin revises public deficit for this year to 9.1% of GDP

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Finance Ministry operated the third budget revision this year, envisaging a public deficit of RON 96 billion (EUR 19.8 bln), or 9.1% of the year's GDP, up from 8.6% of GDP in the previous revision adopted in August.

The budget planning assumes 4.2% GDP contraction, compared to 3.8% expected in August, finance minister Florin Citu announced in a press conference, quoted by News.ro.

This third revision is visibly more optimistic than the European Commission's Autumn Forecast, which includes expectations for a 10.3% of GDP public deficit and 5.2% GDP contraction.

However, the EC's forecast was drafted under the worst-case scenario, including all the social benefits (including a 40% pension hike) passed by the Parliament.

For next year, the Government targets a 7% of GDP deficit, minister Citu said.

Speaking of this year's budget, he expressed satisfaction with the revenues in the first ten months of the year, which were higher than in the same period last year.

He estimated that the full-year revenues would hit RON 337 bln (close to EUR 70 bln) or 32.2% of GDP, including the transfers from the European Union's budget.

The third budget revision means a public deficit some RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln) wider than envisaged in August.

The Ministry of Development (RON 1 bln), Agriculture Ministry Agriculture (RON 1.1 bln), and Health Ministry (RON 1.1 bln) will get extra funds.

Another RON 1.2 bln will go to the public healthcare insurance house (CNAS) to finance the additional costs for treating COVID-19 patients.

Finally, the Government's reserves, generally used for discretionary spending, were supplemented by RON 1.1 bln.

Meanwhile, the Economy Ministry and Finance Ministry lost some of the funds initially allotted to them. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:05
16 November 2020
Business
Romania’s FinMin says further monetary rate cuts could help economy
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 07:54
Business

Romania’s FinMin revises public deficit for this year to 9.1% of GDP

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Finance Ministry operated the third budget revision this year, envisaging a public deficit of RON 96 billion (EUR 19.8 bln), or 9.1% of the year's GDP, up from 8.6% of GDP in the previous revision adopted in August.

The budget planning assumes 4.2% GDP contraction, compared to 3.8% expected in August, finance minister Florin Citu announced in a press conference, quoted by News.ro.

This third revision is visibly more optimistic than the European Commission's Autumn Forecast, which includes expectations for a 10.3% of GDP public deficit and 5.2% GDP contraction.

However, the EC's forecast was drafted under the worst-case scenario, including all the social benefits (including a 40% pension hike) passed by the Parliament.

For next year, the Government targets a 7% of GDP deficit, minister Citu said.

Speaking of this year's budget, he expressed satisfaction with the revenues in the first ten months of the year, which were higher than in the same period last year.

He estimated that the full-year revenues would hit RON 337 bln (close to EUR 70 bln) or 32.2% of GDP, including the transfers from the European Union's budget.

The third budget revision means a public deficit some RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln) wider than envisaged in August.

The Ministry of Development (RON 1 bln), Agriculture Ministry Agriculture (RON 1.1 bln), and Health Ministry (RON 1.1 bln) will get extra funds.

Another RON 1.2 bln will go to the public healthcare insurance house (CNAS) to finance the additional costs for treating COVID-19 patients.

Finally, the Government's reserves, generally used for discretionary spending, were supplemented by RON 1.1 bln.

Meanwhile, the Economy Ministry and Finance Ministry lost some of the funds initially allotted to them. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:05
16 November 2020
Business
Romania’s FinMin says further monetary rate cuts could help economy
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains