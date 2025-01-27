Two Romanian productions selected in Göteborg Film Festival sections

Two Romanian films have been selected in sections of this year's Göteborg Film Festival.

Emanuel Pârvu's Three Kilometers to the End of the World has been selected in the festival's International Competition, while Bogdan Mureșanu's The New Year That Never Came in the Voyage section, which features films from around the world.

The team of Three Kilometers to the End of the World will attend the festival between January 29 and January 31 to participate in discussions with the Swedish public and press. The film will have three screenings at the cinema halls Capitol (January 29), Aftonstjärnan (January 30), and Biopalatset (January 31).

The New Year That Never Came will be screened at Biopalatset (January 28 and February 1) and at the Bio Roy cinema (January 27). Director Bogdan Mureșanu will participate in Q&A sessions after the festival screenings.

The Göteborg Film Festival is the main yearly meeting place for the Nordic film industry. The festival, founded in 1979, is held annually for eleven days, as a hybrid event, with screenings in cinemas, as well as premieres that can be watched online.

The events attract around 270,000 viewers, both in cinemas and online. Around 250 films from 80 countries are screened in Göteborg cinemas, and a number of related events are held at the same time - meetings with filmmakers, discussions, workshops, and concerts.

(Photo: still from The New Year That Never Came, courtesy of ICR Stockholm)

simona@romania-insider.com