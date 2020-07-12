Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Troubles faced by British fashion retailers hit Romanian producers

07 December 2020
Romanian clothing factories producing for big British fashion brands like Debenhams, Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, or Wallis face an uncertain future after their main customers announced the closure of stores and solvency problems.

Some factories in Romania work exclusively with British groups.

In total, more than 50 local clothing and shoe factories risk running out of orders, and 10,000 employees could lose their jobs due to a lack of orders, Ziarul Financiar daily estimates.

Among these factories are those of Alison Hayes and Oztasar, some of the largest in Romania, and smaller ones.

The impact is significant, regardless of the size of the production unit.

According to the latest data, Romania was one of the Debenhams group's main suppliers, about 4% of the products in stores bearing the "made in Romania" tag.

The company recently announced that it is closing its last stores after talks for finding an investor failed.

In the case of Arcadia, a group that owns brands such as TopShop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Miss Selfridge, 50 of its 1,000 partner factories are in Romania. Arcadia filed for insolvency last week.

(Photo: Odua/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

