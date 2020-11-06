German clothing producer closes factory in central Romania

German company Dr. Bock Industries recently announced that it decided to close the RHM Pants factory in Covasna, central Romania, due to fewer orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Business Magazin reported.

"No short-term market recovery is expected," the company said.

The RHM factory in Covasna had 235 employees when its owner decided to close it.

It was one of the few factories still operating in "Pants Valley" - an area recognized in the past for its factories focused on the production of pants and the skill of employees who designed clothing for major brands in the world.

(Photo: RGT Romania Facebook Page)

