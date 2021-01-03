Minister: Romania mostly used EU money to mitigate corona crisis

Romania used over EUR 1.4 billion of European funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea, declared during the debates in the Parliament's joint committees for budget-finance on this year's budget.

The Government used more than EUR 200 mln to pay technical unemployment and EUR 300 mln to set up vaccination centers and cover the additional salary expenditure for healthcare professionals involved in the vaccination campaign.

The money came through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program (POIM) and the Human Capital Operational Program (POCU).

"I think it was a good reaction, a very good mobilization. Basically, most of the Romanian state's expenses for managing the COVID-19 crisis came from European funds. We have to say this because people must know. There were efforts, even if not visible, there were technical efforts to make all these things possible," said minister Cristian Ghinea, according to a press release issued by USR-PLUS, quoted by Bursa.ro.

(Photo: Akvaphoto2012/ Dreamstime)

