Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/17/2022 - 08:40
Politics

RO Ministry of Justice pledges to follow closely CVM recommendations and CJEU rulings

17 January 2022
The Ministry of Justice of Romania states in a press release published on January 15 that it remains firmly committed to achieving the objectives of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM).

It observes the supremacy of EU law and the binding nature of the decisions issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union. 

The statement comes after EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders has expressed question marks regarding Romania’s genuine commitment to EU law and the rule of law. 

In an interview for Financial Times, quoted by G4media.ro, he stated that “he may initiate legal action against Romania, given the country’s top court’s real, permanent and persistent position to go against the EU law or the binding character of the ECJ decisions.”

The Romanian Ministry of Justice assured that its immediate priorities under CVM are promoting the law on the abolition of the Section for Investigation of Justice Crimes (SIIJ), promoting justice laws and amendments to the Criminal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The Ministry of Justice also reaffirms its constant position in the sense of observing the supremacy of European law as stipulated in the Lisbon Treaty, Annex 17, an integral part of the treaty and included in the Romanian Constitution (art.148 para. 2).

The Ministry of Justice reaffirms its constant position in the sense of observing the binding nature of the decisions of the Court of Justice of the European Union. The Ministry of Justice pledges to cooperate transparently and honestly with the European Commission to achieve the objectives of the CVM, according to the release.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

28 December 2021
RI +
2021 political year in review: A tough year for Romania, with unexpected power shifts and months of uncertainty
Normal
