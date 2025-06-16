Macro

Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April

16 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months to April 2025 increased by 46% y/y and reached EUR 33.4 billion, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on June 13.

The CA deficit to GDP ratio reached 9.4%, from 7.1% in April 2024 and 8.4% in 2024.

All the main elements of the CA balance have deteriorated in the 12 months to April compared to the previous 12 months – even the surplus of services has decreased by 6% y/y to EUR 11.8 billion.

The trade deficit in goods, at EUR 35.5 billion over the 12 months to April, has widened by 21% year-over-year (y/y), or EUR 6.9 billion, accounting for the largest part of the EUR 10.4 billion CA deterioration in the country’s external balance.

Notably, the surplus in the secondary account – which stands for transfers to the household or government sectors – has nearly vanished (-99% y/y) to a symbolic EUR 31 million from EUR 2.5 billion in the previous 12 months. Particularly the inflows to the government sector contracted by 66% y/y as the absorption of EU funds remains modest, and the outflows to the household sector rose by 10% y/y as the number of foreign workers sending money back home is slightly but constantly increasing.

The wage remittances declared as such brought Romania a net EUR 3.5 billion (-5.6% y/y) in the 12 months to April, as outflows remained below EUR 0.5 billion (+6.0% y/y). But, also in the category of primary incomes, the net outflows generated by foreign investments increased by 7.8% y/y to EUR 15.6 billion in the 12-month period, mainly driven by the EUR 11.8 billion dividends generated by the foreign direct investment (FDI companies) – with a capital of some EUR 125 billion. The interest generated by the portfolio investments surged by nearly 40% y/y to nearly EUR 4.0 billion.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April

16 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current account (CA) deficit in the 12 months to April 2025 increased by 46% y/y and reached EUR 33.4 billion, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on June 13.

The CA deficit to GDP ratio reached 9.4%, from 7.1% in April 2024 and 8.4% in 2024.

All the main elements of the CA balance have deteriorated in the 12 months to April compared to the previous 12 months – even the surplus of services has decreased by 6% y/y to EUR 11.8 billion.

The trade deficit in goods, at EUR 35.5 billion over the 12 months to April, has widened by 21% year-over-year (y/y), or EUR 6.9 billion, accounting for the largest part of the EUR 10.4 billion CA deterioration in the country’s external balance.

Notably, the surplus in the secondary account – which stands for transfers to the household or government sectors – has nearly vanished (-99% y/y) to a symbolic EUR 31 million from EUR 2.5 billion in the previous 12 months. Particularly the inflows to the government sector contracted by 66% y/y as the absorption of EU funds remains modest, and the outflows to the household sector rose by 10% y/y as the number of foreign workers sending money back home is slightly but constantly increasing.

The wage remittances declared as such brought Romania a net EUR 3.5 billion (-5.6% y/y) in the 12 months to April, as outflows remained below EUR 0.5 billion (+6.0% y/y). But, also in the category of primary incomes, the net outflows generated by foreign investments increased by 7.8% y/y to EUR 15.6 billion in the 12-month period, mainly driven by the EUR 11.8 billion dividends generated by the foreign direct investment (FDI companies) – with a capital of some EUR 125 billion. The interest generated by the portfolio investments surged by nearly 40% y/y to nearly EUR 4.0 billion.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April
16 June 2025
Politics
Technocrat prime minister scenario emerges amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled
13 June 2025
Politics
Limited progress on fiscal plan amid political deadlock in Romania