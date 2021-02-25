Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

Thu, 02/25/2021 - 12:56
Romania's Govt. approves first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses for Moldova

25 February 2021
Romania’s Government approved the sending of the first batch of 20,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Republic of Moldova.

Romania promised close to 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova as part of a support package announced at the end of last year when president Klaus Iohannis visited the neighboring country.

President Maia Sandu made the announcement regarding the first batch on Facebook and explained the doses would be used to vaccinate the healthcare professionals. 

“These vaccine doses will be enough to vaccinate the entire healthcare staff. We are grateful to Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Florin Cîțu and the Romanian people for the vaccine donation and the immense solidarity they show,” the message reads. 

 

O veste foarte bună pentru țara noastră! Acum câteva clipe Guvernul României a anunțat aprobarea Ordonanței de urgență...

Posted by Maia Sandu on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Last week, Romania sent to Moldova medical supplies worth close to EUR 2.3 million: 1.5 million surgical masks, 100,000 FFP3 masks, 100,000 protective coveralls, and 100,000 disposable gloves.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen highlighted Romania’s donation in a Twitter post and called it “a beautiful gesture of European solidarity.”

“We are and wish to remain the most important and sincere partner of Moldova and its citizens, based on the special relationship, grounded in the community of language, history, and culture that bind us and the strategic bilateral partnership for the EU integration of the Republic of Moldova,” Romania’s foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu said in a speech at the February 19 event in Moldova.

Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine

