Romania's Govt. approves first batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses for Moldova

Romania’s Government approved the sending of the first batch of 20,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to the Republic of Moldova.

Romania promised close to 200,000 vaccine doses to Moldova as part of a support package announced at the end of last year when president Klaus Iohannis visited the neighboring country.

President Maia Sandu made the announcement regarding the first batch on Facebook and explained the doses would be used to vaccinate the healthcare professionals.

“These vaccine doses will be enough to vaccinate the entire healthcare staff. We are grateful to Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis, prime minister Florin Cîțu and the Romanian people for the vaccine donation and the immense solidarity they show,” the message reads.

Last week, Romania sent to Moldova medical supplies worth close to EUR 2.3 million: 1.5 million surgical masks, 100,000 FFP3 masks, 100,000 protective coveralls, and 100,000 disposable gloves.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen highlighted Romania’s donation in a Twitter post and called it “a beautiful gesture of European solidarity.”

“We are and wish to remain the most important and sincere partner of Moldova and its citizens, based on the special relationship, grounded in the community of language, history, and culture that bind us and the strategic bilateral partnership for the EU integration of the Republic of Moldova,” Romania’s foreign affairs minister Bogdan Aurescu said in a speech at the February 19 event in Moldova.

