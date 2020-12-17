Profile picture for user sfodor
Romania adds more than 5,600 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

17 December 2020
Romania reported 5,697 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 577,446 on Thursday, December 17, the authorities announced in the daily report.

The new cases were recorded out of 28,099 tests carried out over the same interval.

Bucharest had the highest number of cases (903), followed by the counties of Ilfov (340), Constanța (305), and Iași (300).

Since the start of the pandemic, 477,139 Covid-19 patients have recovered.

The death toll reached 13,969 after 107 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. One was aged between 40 and 49, 15 were aged between 50 and 59, 26 were aged between 60 and 69, 37 were aged between 70 and 79, and 28 were older than 80. One hundred of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 11,860 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 1,297 of them to intensive care units.

So far, 4,534,197 tests were carried out at a national level, 28,099 of them in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, 42,782 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 11,296 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 66,638 people were under quarantine at home, and 123 under institutionalized quarantine. 

