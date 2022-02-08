Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 08:04
Business

Contract signed for Romania’s first motorway section over Carpathians

08 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On February 7, the National Road Company (CNAIR) signed the contract for the design and execution of section 2 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (A1), a 31-km section between Boita and Cornetu.

It is the first motorway section over the Carpathians in Romania, and it should be completed by 2027.

The contractor is an association led by the Turkish company MAPA, the only bidder that submitted an offer, asking RON 4.25 bln (EUR 850 mln), well below the CNAIR estimate of RON 4.6-5.2 bln, Economedia.ro reported.

Just like section 3 of the same motorway (the other segment that stretches over the Carpathians rising technical difficulties), section 2 was avoided by bidders because of the outdated and inadequate feasibility study.

Chances are, therefore, that the contractor may fail to meet the deadline and/or ask for a higher price as a result of details not clarified by the feasibility study.

Last week, WeBuild (formerly Astaldi) filed a complex set of objections to the tender held by CNAIR for section 3 of the motorway - not yet awarded. MAPA is the sole bidder for section 3 of A1 as well. Astaldi objects to the very poor quality of the feasibility study that forces the bidders to either ask for very high prices (to cover the risk) or take high risks. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/08/2022 - 08:04
Business

Contract signed for Romania’s first motorway section over Carpathians

08 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On February 7, the National Road Company (CNAIR) signed the contract for the design and execution of section 2 of the Sibiu-Pitesti motorway (A1), a 31-km section between Boita and Cornetu.

It is the first motorway section over the Carpathians in Romania, and it should be completed by 2027.

The contractor is an association led by the Turkish company MAPA, the only bidder that submitted an offer, asking RON 4.25 bln (EUR 850 mln), well below the CNAIR estimate of RON 4.6-5.2 bln, Economedia.ro reported.

Just like section 3 of the same motorway (the other segment that stretches over the Carpathians rising technical difficulties), section 2 was avoided by bidders because of the outdated and inadequate feasibility study.

Chances are, therefore, that the contractor may fail to meet the deadline and/or ask for a higher price as a result of details not clarified by the feasibility study.

Last week, WeBuild (formerly Astaldi) filed a complex set of objections to the tender held by CNAIR for section 3 of the motorway - not yet awarded. MAPA is the sole bidder for section 3 of A1 as well. Astaldi objects to the very poor quality of the feasibility study that forces the bidders to either ask for very high prices (to cover the risk) or take high risks. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 12/30/2021 - 17:25
30 December 2021
RI +
Romania Economic Outlook: Resilience Facility is the key anchor in 2022 after reformist Government's collapse
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks