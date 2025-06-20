Real Estate

Romania’s construction output down 0.5% y/y in April after buoyant Q1

20 June 2025

The construction works volume in Romania decreased by 0.5% y/y in gross terms and by 2.8% in workday and seasonal adjusted terms in April, after it boasted a robust 10.6% y/y advance in Q1 (largely on low base effects), according to data published by the statistics office.

By type of construction, engineering works—representing approximately 45% of the market— still posted a positive 3.2% advance in April, after the 17% y/y surge in Q1. The outlook remains mixed for the segment, as the Government will cut the capital expenditures from the national budget, while it should, in principle, boost the projects financed under the Resilience Facility/

Residential construction, which accounts for 27% of the market, contracted by 1.6% y/y in April, while non-residential buildings, comprising 28% of total output, saw a steeper (-6.2% y/y) decline. The two segments posted growth rates of 10.2% y/y and 0.5% y/y, respectively, in Q1.

(Photo: Thanakorn Hormniam/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Real Estate

