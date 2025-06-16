Startup

Romania ClimAccelerator opens registrations to green startups

16 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Registrations have opened for Romania ClimAccelerator, the program supporting green startups that propose innovative solutions in areas such as urban mobility, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable cities, circular economy, industrial emissions reduction, environmental education, and responsible consumption.

Startups will be selected in two categories: Pre-Seed Stage, for teams at the beginning of their journey that are developing an idea that can be validated, and Seed Stage, for startups that already have a prototype tested and validated with customers.

Twenty-five solutions will be selected, and those admitted will enter an intensive acceleration program held online, between September and November 2025.

The selected entrepreneurs will participate in an online pitching session on August 28. Ten startups will be selected for the Seed Stage and 15 startups for the Pre-Seed Stage category. Qualified startups will follow an intensive online acceleration program between September and November 2025.

On September 9, the selected participants will be announced, followed by an online kick-off meeting. The two cohorts of startups will then undertake support activities according to their respective categories.

The program ends with the physical Demo Day event, on November 20, where the 10 startups selected in the Seed Stage will present their solutions to the jury.

The accelerator, now in its fifth edition, benefits from the support and expertise of Climate-KIC, the European initiative in the field of climate innovation. It is organized by Impact Hub Bucharest, with Rompetrol as main partner.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Startup

Romania ClimAccelerator opens registrations to green startups

16 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Registrations have opened for Romania ClimAccelerator, the program supporting green startups that propose innovative solutions in areas such as urban mobility, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable cities, circular economy, industrial emissions reduction, environmental education, and responsible consumption.

Startups will be selected in two categories: Pre-Seed Stage, for teams at the beginning of their journey that are developing an idea that can be validated, and Seed Stage, for startups that already have a prototype tested and validated with customers.

Twenty-five solutions will be selected, and those admitted will enter an intensive acceleration program held online, between September and November 2025.

The selected entrepreneurs will participate in an online pitching session on August 28. Ten startups will be selected for the Seed Stage and 15 startups for the Pre-Seed Stage category. Qualified startups will follow an intensive online acceleration program between September and November 2025.

On September 9, the selected participants will be announced, followed by an online kick-off meeting. The two cohorts of startups will then undertake support activities according to their respective categories.

The program ends with the physical Demo Day event, on November 20, where the 10 startups selected in the Seed Stage will present their solutions to the jury.

The accelerator, now in its fifth edition, benefits from the support and expertise of Climate-KIC, the European initiative in the field of climate innovation. It is organized by Impact Hub Bucharest, with Rompetrol as main partner.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April
16 June 2025
Politics
Technocrat prime minister scenario emerges amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled
13 June 2025
Politics
Limited progress on fiscal plan amid political deadlock in Romania