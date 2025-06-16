Romania ClimAccelerator opens registrations to green startups

Registrations have opened for Romania ClimAccelerator, the program supporting green startups that propose innovative solutions in areas such as urban mobility, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable cities, circular economy, industrial emissions reduction, environmental education, and responsible consumption.

Startups will be selected in two categories: Pre-Seed Stage, for teams at the beginning of their journey that are developing an idea that can be validated, and Seed Stage, for startups that already have a prototype tested and validated with customers.

Twenty-five solutions will be selected, and those admitted will enter an intensive acceleration program held online, between September and November 2025.

The selected entrepreneurs will participate in an online pitching session on August 28. Ten startups will be selected for the Seed Stage and 15 startups for the Pre-Seed Stage category. Qualified startups will follow an intensive online acceleration program between September and November 2025.

On September 9, the selected participants will be announced, followed by an online kick-off meeting. The two cohorts of startups will then undertake support activities according to their respective categories.

The program ends with the physical Demo Day event, on November 20, where the 10 startups selected in the Seed Stage will present their solutions to the jury.

The accelerator, now in its fifth edition, benefits from the support and expertise of Climate-KIC, the European initiative in the field of climate innovation. It is organized by Impact Hub Bucharest, with Rompetrol as main partner.

(Photo: Pop Nukoonrat | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com