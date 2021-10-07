Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Romania joins France, Spain in calling for a change to the rules governing EU energy markets

07 October 2021
Romania and two other European countries, Czech Republic and Greece, joined France and Spain in calling for a change to the rules governing EU energy markets as the price surge ramps up already-high utility bills.

The topic is on the agenda of the EU summit in Slovenia.

President Klaus Iohannis, attending the summit, said guidelines for countries to use in mitigating the price hikes will be unveiled within a week.

"We agreed to speed up the process, and for the European Commission to come very quickly, in a maximum of one week with an approach, with solutions, because we cannot spend the winter with rising electricity prices," the president said, quoted by News.ro.

In the meantime, the finance ministers of the five countries proposed reforming the wholesale electricity market with a view of linking end-user prices with production costs, said that the functioning of the European gas market should be investigated and stressed the need to ensure a more predictable carbon price and avoid excessive volatility.

EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, delivering a speech at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, said that the European Commission will present a "toolbox" next week of short- and medium-term measures for countries to take.

"Direct payments to those most at risk of energy poverty, cutting energy taxes, shifting charges to general taxation, are all measures that can be taken very swiftly under EU rules," Simson told the European Parliament on October 6, Euronews reported.

