Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanians register 40% fewer new cars in Jan-Feb

03 March 2021
Almost 13,000 new cars were registered in Romania in the first two months of the year, down 39.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

The number of used vehicles registered for the first time in Romania (second-hand cars imported from Western Europe) also fell by 10.1% to 64,741 units, according to data from the Directorate for Driver Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), quoted by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

In February, 8,590 new vehicles (cars and commercial vehicles, coaches and special vehicles) were registered in Romania, 18.9% fewer than in February 2020. Of these, 6,897 were passenger cars, 21.9% fewer than in the same month of 2020.

The ranking of the brands with most new cars registered in February is topped by Dacia - with 1,120 units, followed by Hyundai (637), Skoda (634), Ford (620), and Toyota (593).

(Photo: Glacyer/ Dreamstime)

