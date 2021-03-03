Romanians register 40% fewer new cars in Jan-Feb

Almost 13,000 new cars were registered in Romania in the first two months of the year, down 39.5% compared to the same period in 2020.

The number of used vehicles registered for the first time in Romania (second-hand cars imported from Western Europe) also fell by 10.1% to 64,741 units, according to data from the Directorate for Driver Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), quoted by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).

In February, 8,590 new vehicles (cars and commercial vehicles, coaches and special vehicles) were registered in Romania, 18.9% fewer than in February 2020. Of these, 6,897 were passenger cars, 21.9% fewer than in the same month of 2020.

The ranking of the brands with most new cars registered in February is topped by Dacia - with 1,120 units, followed by Hyundai (637), Skoda (634), Ford (620), and Toyota (593).

(Photo: Glacyer/ Dreamstime)

