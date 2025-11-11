Business

Romania’s car production falls 2.7% y/y in first ten months of 2025

11 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s automobile output declined by 2.7% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2025 to 453,955 units, according to data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Of the total, 245,765 cars were produced at Automobile Dacia’s Mioveni plant, marking a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Production at Ford Otosan’s Craiova facility edged up by 0.5% to 208,190 units, partially offsetting the overall contraction in national output.

In October alone, total car production reached 54,756 units, a 6.6% decrease compared to October 2024. Of these, Dacia manufactured 31,244 vehicles, while Ford Otosan produced 23,512.

The figures reflect a modest slowdown in Romania’s automotive industry following several years of expansion. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Romania’s car production falls 2.7% y/y in first ten months of 2025

11 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s automobile output declined by 2.7% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2025 to 453,955 units, according to data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Of the total, 245,765 cars were produced at Automobile Dacia’s Mioveni plant, marking a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Production at Ford Otosan’s Craiova facility edged up by 0.5% to 208,190 units, partially offsetting the overall contraction in national output.

In October alone, total car production reached 54,756 units, a 6.6% decrease compared to October 2024. Of these, Dacia manufactured 31,244 vehicles, while Ford Otosan produced 23,512.

The figures reflect a modest slowdown in Romania’s automotive industry following several years of expansion. 

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

11 November 2025
Defense
Romania’s Superior Council of Magistracy files criminal complaint against deputy PM over pension comments
11 November 2025
Agriculture
Romanian poultry producer Transavia announces EUR 150 million pet food plant
10 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court issues detailed ruling on magistrates’ pensions law
10 November 2025
Society
Remains of last ruler of Moldavia brought back to Romania
07 November 2025
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats elect new leadership, only one candidate running for party leader
07 November 2025
Environment
Environment Ministry plans shift to real-time air quality reporting in Romania
07 November 2025
Justice
Update: Management of Romania’s steel plant Liberty Galați under investigation for tax evasion, embezzlement
07 November 2025
Defense
Defense minister says Romania is testing Merops anti-drone system