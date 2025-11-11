Romania’s car production falls 2.7% y/y in first ten months of 2025

Romania’s automobile output declined by 2.7% year-on-year in the first ten months of 2025 to 453,955 units, according to data published by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

Of the total, 245,765 cars were produced at Automobile Dacia’s Mioveni plant, marking a 5% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

Production at Ford Otosan’s Craiova facility edged up by 0.5% to 208,190 units, partially offsetting the overall contraction in national output.

In October alone, total car production reached 54,756 units, a 6.6% decrease compared to October 2024. Of these, Dacia manufactured 31,244 vehicles, while Ford Otosan produced 23,512.

The figures reflect a modest slowdown in Romania’s automotive industry following several years of expansion.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

