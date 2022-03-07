Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

Bucharest Stock Exchange sees worst day in almost two years

07 March 2022
The Bucharest Stock Exchange experienced its worst trading session in almost two years on Friday, March 4, as its blue-chip BET index dropped by 5.35%.

The biggest local lender – Banca Transilvania (TLV) – saw its shares drop by 7.17%, while local medical services provider Medlife (M) experienced a correction of 8.6% and the shares of Moldova-based Purcari Wineries (WINE) lost 9.5% of their value. Local industrial group Teraplast (TRP) was the day’s biggest loser with a price drop of over 13%.

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, the BET has lost over 13% of its value.

Friday’s evolution was in line with that of the major European markets, which also recorded strong corrections.

The German blue-chip index – DAX – lost 4.4% on Friday, the French CAC 40 ended the day down 5% while the Italian FTSE MIB index went down by as much as 6.2%.

Investors worldwide are worried that the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia will have a substantial negative impact on the world economy.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Friday that the consequences of the war in Ukraine are already very serious: “Energy and commodity prices, including wheat and other grains, have risen in addition to inflationary pressures caused by supply chain disruptions and the Covid-19 pandemic. Price shocks will have a global impact, especially on poor households for which food and fuel account for a larger share of spending. If the conflict escalated, the economic damage would be even more devastating,” according to a statement quoted by News.ro.

Europe, which is more dependent on Russian gas and oil than other regions of the globe, will likely feel a stronger shock.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

