Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 08:25
Business
RO Govt. collects smallest share of GDP as budget revenues among EU states
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks last among the European Union’s 28 member states in terms of budget revenues to GDP, with a share of 32.3% in 2018.

The average budget revenues to GDP share in EU was 45.1% while, in the Euro area, the share reached 46.5%.

Bulgaria had the second lowest budget revenues (38.3% of GDP) and assuming a similar collection rate, Romania’s Government would enjoy a supplementary fiscal space (for investments) worth 6% of GDP or EUR 12 billion.

Despite having the lowest level of budget expenditures (35.2% of GDP versus 45.8% of GDP on average in the 28 EU member states), Romania also posted the second widest budget deficit in the Union: 3% of GDP (under EU’s methodology), second only to Cyprus (4.4% of GDP).

On the upside, Romania’s public debt is relatively small (35% of GDP at the end of 2018), but not the smallest: countries like Bulgaria (22.3%), Czechia (32.6%), Denmark (34.2%), Estonia (8.4%), Lithuania (34.1%) also boast low indebtedness rates.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 08:25
Business
RO Govt. collects smallest share of GDP as budget revenues among EU states
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks last among the European Union’s 28 member states in terms of budget revenues to GDP, with a share of 32.3% in 2018.

The average budget revenues to GDP share in EU was 45.1% while, in the Euro area, the share reached 46.5%.

Bulgaria had the second lowest budget revenues (38.3% of GDP) and assuming a similar collection rate, Romania’s Government would enjoy a supplementary fiscal space (for investments) worth 6% of GDP or EUR 12 billion.

Despite having the lowest level of budget expenditures (35.2% of GDP versus 45.8% of GDP on average in the 28 EU member states), Romania also posted the second widest budget deficit in the Union: 3% of GDP (under EU’s methodology), second only to Cyprus (4.4% of GDP).

On the upside, Romania’s public debt is relatively small (35% of GDP at the end of 2018), but not the smallest: countries like Bulgaria (22.3%), Czechia (32.6%), Denmark (34.2%), Estonia (8.4%), Lithuania (34.1%) also boast low indebtedness rates.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40