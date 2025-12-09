Administration

Romania among nine countries bidding to host future EU Customs Authority

09 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Customs Authority and the Ministry of Finance have submitted the country's bid to host the future EU Customs Authority (EUCA) in Bucharest.

The EUCA is meant to help national customs authorities streamline processes for businesses, ensure the effective collection of duties and taxes for EU and national budgets, and reinforce the single market's protection from unsafe or illegal goods.

It will operate the EU Customs Data Hub, a digital platform intended to centralize and manage all EU customs data that will gradually replace the existing fragmented national IT systems.

In its bid, Romania argued that the institution should be based "where operational needs, accelerated digitalization and the realities of the EU frontiers meet," representatives of the Romanian Customs Authority told Agerpres

They also highlighted that Romania has one of the EU's most extensive external borders and manages a high volume of commercial exchanges each year.

"Romania's customs points handle millions of tonnes of goods each year by road, rail, sea, or air, making the country a critical operational node for the EU's economic security. This reality lends substance and relevance to our bid, and the experience accumulated in managing borders and commercial exchanges turns us into a mature partner, ready to contribute to the construction of the new European customs architecture," according to the same source. 

At the same time, Romania's commercial priorities align with the union's strategic logic, representatives of the Customs Authority said, namely the consolidation of the internal market, the increase in supply chains' resilience, the facilitation of legitimate, predictable, and digitalized trade, and combating fraud. 

Eight other countries have applied to host the EUCA: Spain (Málaga), Belgium (Liège), France (Lille), Croatia (Zagreb), Italy (Rome), the Netherlands (The Hague), Poland (Warsaw), and Portugal (Porto).

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Administration

Romania among nine countries bidding to host future EU Customs Authority

09 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Customs Authority and the Ministry of Finance have submitted the country's bid to host the future EU Customs Authority (EUCA) in Bucharest.

The EUCA is meant to help national customs authorities streamline processes for businesses, ensure the effective collection of duties and taxes for EU and national budgets, and reinforce the single market's protection from unsafe or illegal goods.

It will operate the EU Customs Data Hub, a digital platform intended to centralize and manage all EU customs data that will gradually replace the existing fragmented national IT systems.

In its bid, Romania argued that the institution should be based "where operational needs, accelerated digitalization and the realities of the EU frontiers meet," representatives of the Romanian Customs Authority told Agerpres

They also highlighted that Romania has one of the EU's most extensive external borders and manages a high volume of commercial exchanges each year.

"Romania's customs points handle millions of tonnes of goods each year by road, rail, sea, or air, making the country a critical operational node for the EU's economic security. This reality lends substance and relevance to our bid, and the experience accumulated in managing borders and commercial exchanges turns us into a mature partner, ready to contribute to the construction of the new European customs architecture," according to the same source. 

At the same time, Romania's commercial priorities align with the union's strategic logic, representatives of the Customs Authority said, namely the consolidation of the internal market, the increase in supply chains' resilience, the facilitation of legitimate, predictable, and digitalized trade, and combating fraud. 

Eight other countries have applied to host the EUCA: Spain (Málaga), Belgium (Liège), France (Lille), Croatia (Zagreb), Italy (Rome), the Netherlands (The Hague), Poland (Warsaw), and Portugal (Porto).

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 December 2025
Romanians abroad
‘Nicolae Titulescu’ alley inaugurated in Paris park in the presence of Romanian president Nicușor Dan
09 December 2025
Living in Romania
Calendar: Public holidays in Romania in 2026
09 December 2025
Business
Cargus expands Ship & Go network with major rollout in Carrefour stores across Romania
09 December 2025
Transport
CFR Călători unveils new timetable with direct Budapest–Bucharest links, return of Vienna Westbahnhof services
09 December 2025
Real Estate
Housing prices in Craiova boast the fastest rise in Romania this year
09 December 2025
Administration
Running water supply restored after a week in Prahova and Dâmbovița counties, but still not potable
08 December 2025
Justice
Romanian minister notifies EPPO of misuse of EU funds in school bus project
08 December 2025
HR
Employees in Romania are among the last globally in AI use, report shows