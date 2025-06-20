Romania’s April net wages herald end of high-growth period

Romania’s average net wage, which has posted annual growth rates for nearly two years, advanced by only 3.5% y/y in CFI deflated terms - the lowest growth rate since April 2023, according to data published by the statistics office INS. In nominal terms, the annual advance was 9.9% – the second-lowest growth rate since 2021.

In absolute terms, the average net wage in Romania reached RON 5,198 (EUR 1,135) in April.

Over the past three years to April 2025, the average net wage in Romania rose by 15.5% in real terms and by 41% y/y in euros. This represents average annual growth rates of 4.9% and 12.2%, respectively. The steeper advance of the wages, when expressed in euros, reflects the real appreciation of the local currency against the euro (high inflation, steady exchange rate).

The visible slowdown seen in April’s wage numbers will likely continue through the year amid adverse economic conditions and possibly higher inflation if the VAT rate hike is enforced as a part of the fiscal consolidation plan.

Under any design of the fiscal plan, the households’ incomes are likely to deteriorate in real terms.

Under its May 14 Spring Forecast, the state forecasting body CNP predicted a 1.3% y/y real advance of net wages in Romania this year, after +8.3% y/y in 2024. CNP also expects private consumption to ease down to +2.7% y/y this year from +6.0% y/y in 2024.

(Photo: Lupoian Flaviu/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com