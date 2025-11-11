Romania to file another disbursement request under Resilience facility by end-November

The Government intends to submit a new disbursement request for an amount exceeding EUR 2.5 billion in grants under the Resilience Facility by the end of November, prime minister Ilie Bolojan announced in a Facebook post, as cited by G4media on the evening of November 10.

The money will finance large infrastructure works, hospitals, and schools under rehabilitation.

PM Bolojan said that the request regards 60 milestones, "most of which are already met."

"The remaining milestones in Health, Environment, Energy, Transport, and governance of state-owned companies are in the final phase of implementation. In the next two weeks, these conditions will also be finalized in government meetings," PM Bolojan commented.

In June, Romania received approximately EUR 1.3 billion under the third disbursement request. Of the mentioned amount, EUR 622 million was a grant and EUR 657 million was a loan.

Approximately EUR 870 million (EUR 814 million in grant and EUR 55 million in loan) under the third request remained suspended due to milestones not yet being met.

Romania has a six-month deadline, i.e., until November 28, 2025, to implement all necessary measures to fully unblock the EUR 870 million. EUR 231 million is related to the magistrates' pensions.

Romania will receive a total of EUR 21.4 billion under the revised Resilience Facility, compared to the initial amount of EUR 28 billion. The country has already collected over EUR 10 billion, so it can still attract about EUR 11 billion until August 2026.

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com