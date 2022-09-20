See Bucharest from amongst the clouds at the RiseUP - Bucharest on the Sky hot air balloon festival

A unique and multicolored world, RiseUP - Bucharest on the Sky is an event that brings the concept of a hot air balloon festival to the Romanian urban environment for the first time.

An event dedicated to the family, from September 30 to October 2, the festival offers colorful moments under the mild autumn sun and the opportunity to experience the heights from hot air balloons, both by rising from the anchorage on Morii Lake Island and on free flights from Iepurești, Giurgiu.

During the day, in addition to hot air balloon flights, visitors can enjoy outdoor sports sessions through a partnership with World Class, creative workshops, and an outdoor library.

Glowing Night features music, ambient laser projections, video projections, balloon anchor lifts, and performances.

The evening program starts at 5 pm and ends at 11 pm. There will be concerts by the artists Delia, Spike, Faydee, Maria Constantin, the naist Nicolae Voiculet, Sorin Zlat, and DJ Party.

Participants are invited to watch the premiere screening of the Romanian film Egregora - The Lost Treasure by director Andrei Chiriac - a historical film inspired by the legends of the Dacians.

While, in partnership with the Bucharest National Opera, tenor Alin Stoica, soprano Marta Sandu – Ofrim, pianist Liana Mareș, together with dancers Raluca Jercea, Marina Gaspar and Sergiu Dan will create special artistic moments on stage.

RiseUP also has a green concept: through the partner project Don't leave PETs behind Bucharest residents who bring recyclable materials to the event’s collection point (pet bottles, aluminum cans, batteries or plastic objects) can "buy" books, access to various activities and certain products from sponsors. All recyclable materials be taken to a collector and the money received will be sent to associations for the protection and education of children or to animal welfare associations, depending on the wishes of the individuals recycling.

The organizers also want to reduce the event's carbon footprint by planting trees: volunteers will be recruited during the event and will receive hot air balloon lifts in return for their work.

In addition, the partner project "Adopt, Love, Adore" will organize an adoption fair on Saturday and Sunday. In fact, the whole festival is pet-friendly.

"All pets who do us the honor of joining us will have VIP status and will be able to feast on goodies and fresh water, will have memory foam relaxation mats to lounge on, and will receive access to all areas, as well as a dedicated play and socialization area," say the organizers.

The festival's schedule is available here.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rise Up - Bucharest on the Sky Facebook page)