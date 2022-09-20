This weekend, September 23-25, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is hosting VIN(o) la MȚR, the only outdoor wine festival in Bucharest. The organizers say the event is “a celebration of conviviality and friendship that brings to the good wine lovers of Bucharest a new, fresh air and a relaxed approach to the concept of wine tasting”.

The event will be held outdoors in the courtyard of the museum at Kiseleff Blvd. 3 and brings together wine producers from all around the country, along with other exhibitors from wine-related fields.

“The VIN(o) la MȚR Festival is a simple and direct way to put the Bucharest public in contact with Romanian wine, with its culture and philosophy, and also to give our visitors the opportunity to spend a few hours in a relaxed setting.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased online on Iabilet, with standard and VIP options available. The tasting of all wines on display is included in the price of the ticket.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekaterina Molchanova | Dreamstime.com)