Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest wine festival: 3 days of wine tasting, gastronomy, and live music at the Peasant Museum

20 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This weekend, September 23-25, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is hosting VIN(o) la MȚR, the only outdoor wine festival in Bucharest. The organizers say the event is “a celebration of conviviality and friendship that brings to the good wine lovers of Bucharest a new, fresh air and a relaxed approach to the concept of wine tasting”.

The event will be held outdoors in the courtyard of the museum at Kiseleff Blvd. 3 and brings together wine producers from all around the country, along with other exhibitors from wine-related fields.

“The VIN(o) la MȚR Festival is a simple and direct way to put the Bucharest public in contact with Romanian wine, with its culture and philosophy, and also to give our visitors the opportunity to spend a few hours in a relaxed setting.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased online on Iabilet, with standard and VIP options available. The tasting of all wines on display is included in the price of the ticket.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekaterina Molchanova | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
Events

 

 

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

 

BRD

 

 

Bucharest wine festival: 3 days of wine tasting, gastronomy, and live music at the Peasant Museum

20 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

This weekend, September 23-25, the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant is hosting VIN(o) la MȚR, the only outdoor wine festival in Bucharest. The organizers say the event is “a celebration of conviviality and friendship that brings to the good wine lovers of Bucharest a new, fresh air and a relaxed approach to the concept of wine tasting”.

The event will be held outdoors in the courtyard of the museum at Kiseleff Blvd. 3 and brings together wine producers from all around the country, along with other exhibitors from wine-related fields.

“The VIN(o) la MȚR Festival is a simple and direct way to put the Bucharest public in contact with Romanian wine, with its culture and philosophy, and also to give our visitors the opportunity to spend a few hours in a relaxed setting.”

Tickets to the event can be purchased online on Iabilet, with standard and VIP options available. The tasting of all wines on display is included in the price of the ticket.

maia@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ekaterina Molchanova | Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania is sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 September 2022
Cinema
Romania picks film by Monica Stan & George Chiper-Lillemark as proposal for 2023 Oscars
16 September 2022
Business
Booking Holdings opens its first center of excellence in Romania
15 September 2022
Politics
Romanian politicians’ strange crusade against edible insects
09 September 2022
Business
Foreign investors align with Govt. on ten priorities for Romania’s future
09 September 2022
Business
Romania’s low-cost airline Blue Air plans to resume flights next month
06 September 2022
Business
Blue Air suspends all flights from Romanian airports for a week
25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University