Rheinmetall to open service, logistics centre in Romania

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall is developing a maintenance and logistics centre in Satu Mare, Romania, which is supposed to start operating this month to ensure the maintenance of the weapons used for the war in Ukraine.

"The service hub should play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of western combat systems used in Ukraine and in ensuring the availability of logistical support," said a company spokesperson quoted by Profit.ro.

The hub, located near the border with Ukraine, will provide service for self-propelled howitzers, Leopard 2 and Challenger tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, Fuchs armoured transport vehicles and military trucks.

"It is a key concern for us at Rheinmetall to provide Nato forces and Ukraine with the best possible support," said Director General Armin Papperger.

Rheinmetall set up a similar centre in Lithuania in June 2022 to provide support for nato vehicles in the Baltic States.

(Photo source: Tobias Arhelger | Dreamstime.com)