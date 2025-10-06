Rewilding Romania secures EUR 106,000 grant to advance river restoration in Southern Carpathians

Rewilding Romania has received new funding of EUR 106,473 from the European Open Rivers Programme to begin the second phase of its river restoration initiative in the Southern Carpathians. The project aims to restore the natural flow and biodiversity of rivers by removing damaged artificial barriers.

The new phase focuses on the development of technical documentation and the assessments required to prepare for the removal of seven damaged barriers on the Ramna River, in the Belareca catchment, Caraș-Severin county. These structures, built in the 1970s for sediment control, are now degraded and block the migration of aquatic species.

“Restoring longitudinal river connectivity is a complex process that requires thorough documentation and adaptation to each local context. In this new phase, we’re focused on careful planning for interventions that can generate real, long-term ecological change. It’s an endurance effort, where progress is built through responsibility, attention to detail, and strong partnerships,” said Marina Drugă, Team Leader, Rewilding Romania.

The first phase of the initiative, completed in 2024, identified and mapped 82 artificial barriers across five catchments in the Southern Carpathians, namely Belareca, Pârâul Rece, Feneș, Sebeș, and Bistra. Of these, 20 are located in the Belareca basin, and seven were selected for removal in the next stage.

The second phase, running from July 15, 2025, to September 15, 2026, includes the development of feasibility studies, technical documentation, ecological and structural assessments, and consultation with local authorities and communities.

Removing the seven barriers would reopen approximately 22 km of river, contributing to habitat restoration, natural aquatic species migration, and the proper functioning of ecological processes.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with APS Aqua Crisius, local authorities, and the Banat Water Basin Administration.

Rewilding Romania is dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wildlife and natural habitats in Romania. The organisation works to enhance biodiversity, support local communities, and secure a sustainable future for the region’s natural heritage. Established in 2017, it is part of the Rewilding Europe network, receiving technical, financial, and strategic support in pursuing its conservation goals.

The Open Rivers Programme, created by Arcadia Fund, is focused on restoring Europe’s rivers that have been fragmented by dams. By funding projects that remove small dams, the programme aims to restore river flow and biodiversity.

Managed by the Stichting European Open Rivers Programme in the Netherlands, it provides grants to organisations working to improve the ecological health of rivers.

(Photo source: Rewilding Romania)