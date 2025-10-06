Environment

Rewilding Romania secures EUR 106,000 grant to advance river restoration in Southern Carpathians

06 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rewilding Romania has received new funding of EUR 106,473 from the European Open Rivers Programme to begin the second phase of its river restoration initiative in the Southern Carpathians. The project aims to restore the natural flow and biodiversity of rivers by removing damaged artificial barriers.

The new phase focuses on the development of technical documentation and the assessments required to prepare for the removal of seven damaged barriers on the Ramna River, in the Belareca catchment, Caraș-Severin county. These structures, built in the 1970s for sediment control, are now degraded and block the migration of aquatic species.

“Restoring longitudinal river connectivity is a complex process that requires thorough documentation and adaptation to each local context. In this new phase, we’re focused on careful planning for interventions that can generate real, long-term ecological change. It’s an endurance effort, where progress is built through responsibility, attention to detail, and strong partnerships,” said Marina Drugă, Team Leader, Rewilding Romania.

The first phase of the initiative, completed in 2024, identified and mapped 82 artificial barriers across five catchments in the Southern Carpathians, namely Belareca, Pârâul Rece, Feneș, Sebeș, and Bistra. Of these, 20 are located in the Belareca basin, and seven were selected for removal in the next stage.

The second phase, running from July 15, 2025, to September 15, 2026, includes the development of feasibility studies, technical documentation, ecological and structural assessments, and consultation with local authorities and communities.

Removing the seven barriers would reopen approximately 22 km of river, contributing to habitat restoration, natural aquatic species migration, and the proper functioning of ecological processes.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with APS Aqua Crisius, local authorities, and the Banat Water Basin Administration.

Rewilding Romania is dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wildlife and natural habitats in Romania. The organisation works to enhance biodiversity, support local communities, and secure a sustainable future for the region’s natural heritage. Established in 2017, it is part of the Rewilding Europe network, receiving technical, financial, and strategic support in pursuing its conservation goals.

The Open Rivers Programme, created by Arcadia Fund, is focused on restoring Europe’s rivers that have been fragmented by dams. By funding projects that remove small dams, the programme aims to restore river flow and biodiversity. 

Managed by the Stichting European Open Rivers Programme in the Netherlands, it provides grants to organisations working to improve the ecological health of rivers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rewilding Romania)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Environment

Rewilding Romania secures EUR 106,000 grant to advance river restoration in Southern Carpathians

06 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Rewilding Romania has received new funding of EUR 106,473 from the European Open Rivers Programme to begin the second phase of its river restoration initiative in the Southern Carpathians. The project aims to restore the natural flow and biodiversity of rivers by removing damaged artificial barriers.

The new phase focuses on the development of technical documentation and the assessments required to prepare for the removal of seven damaged barriers on the Ramna River, in the Belareca catchment, Caraș-Severin county. These structures, built in the 1970s for sediment control, are now degraded and block the migration of aquatic species.

“Restoring longitudinal river connectivity is a complex process that requires thorough documentation and adaptation to each local context. In this new phase, we’re focused on careful planning for interventions that can generate real, long-term ecological change. It’s an endurance effort, where progress is built through responsibility, attention to detail, and strong partnerships,” said Marina Drugă, Team Leader, Rewilding Romania.

The first phase of the initiative, completed in 2024, identified and mapped 82 artificial barriers across five catchments in the Southern Carpathians, namely Belareca, Pârâul Rece, Feneș, Sebeș, and Bistra. Of these, 20 are located in the Belareca basin, and seven were selected for removal in the next stage.

The second phase, running from July 15, 2025, to September 15, 2026, includes the development of feasibility studies, technical documentation, ecological and structural assessments, and consultation with local authorities and communities.

Removing the seven barriers would reopen approximately 22 km of river, contributing to habitat restoration, natural aquatic species migration, and the proper functioning of ecological processes.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with APS Aqua Crisius, local authorities, and the Banat Water Basin Administration.

Rewilding Romania is dedicated to the conservation and restoration of wildlife and natural habitats in Romania. The organisation works to enhance biodiversity, support local communities, and secure a sustainable future for the region’s natural heritage. Established in 2017, it is part of the Rewilding Europe network, receiving technical, financial, and strategic support in pursuing its conservation goals.

The Open Rivers Programme, created by Arcadia Fund, is focused on restoring Europe’s rivers that have been fragmented by dams. By funding projects that remove small dams, the programme aims to restore river flow and biodiversity. 

Managed by the Stichting European Open Rivers Programme in the Netherlands, it provides grants to organisations working to improve the ecological health of rivers.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rewilding Romania)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 October 2025
Justice
Fugitive former Bucharest mayor Sorin Oprescu detained in Greece again
06 October 2025
Tech
Romania enjoys lowest internet costs relative to speed in the world, data shows
06 October 2025
Society
Romania braces for another week with heavy rain and cold weather, red alert in three counties
06 October 2025
Transport
Dacia unveils new, affordable small electric car named Hipster Concept
06 October 2025
Macro
Romania’s PM promises third package of measures this month
06 October 2025
Justice
Suspect detained in Romania for making homemade explosives, planning terrorist attack
03 October 2025
Society
Romania’s far-right leader George Simion urges Netflix boycott over “woke propaganda”
03 October 2025
Culture
Actor John Malkovich says DNA tests revealed he is almost half Romanian