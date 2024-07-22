Business

Revolut Business launches Flexible Cash Funds for Romanian companies

22 July 2024

Global fintech Revolut is offering access to its brand new Flexible Cash Funds to its Romanian paid plans business customers, who, as of July 19, can invest in low-risk money market funds - traditionally only available to large enterprises with the highest amounts of capital to spare.

With Flexible Cash Funds, Revolut Business customers can earn and receive returns every day (subject to the fund’s performance), add and withdraw money within two business days without fees or restrictions under normal market conditions, set access controls for everyone in the business and open up to 100 Flexible Cash Funds in available currencies (GBP, EUR, and USD) with no minimum or maximum investment amounts.

Revolut’s Flexible Cash Funds invest in Constant Net Asset Value (CNAV) or Low Volatility Net Asset Value (LVNAV) money market funds managed by FIL Investment Management (Luxembourg) S.A., a subsidiary of Fidelity International.

Across the EEA, Revolut Business clients already deposit more than EUR 5 billion to their current accounts per month.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Revolut)

(Photo source: Revolut)

