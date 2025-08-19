RetuRO pilot in Bucharest parks allows people to leave bottles for others to reclaim deposit

RetuRO, the operator of Romania’s Deposit-Return System - SGR, has launched a pilot project in two of the capital’s parks that lets people leave their bottles, PET containers, and cans in special compartments attached to public trash bins so others can collect them and reclaim the deposit.

The initiative, now in place in Kiseleff and Bazilescu parks, is designed to make recycling easier in areas where return points are not nearby while encouraging small acts of urban solidarity, the initiator said.

Passers-by who do not wish to return their packaging themselves can drop it in the compartments, from where it can be picked up by those interested in recovering the 50 bani deposit.

Inspired by similar projects in the Netherlands and Ireland, the system is set to expand to other parts of Bucharest in collaboration with local authorities.

“This initiative is not just a practical solution, but a form of solidarity expressed through simple daily actions. […] Each package left in a special compartment can become a conscious step toward a circular economy that takes into account the social realities in which it operates,” said Anca Marinescu, Corporate Affairs and Communication Manager at RetuRO.

Deputy mayor of District 1, Iulian Hatmanu, said the project shows how “simple gestures can generate real impact,” adding that keeping the city clean depends on community involvement.

RetuRO, a not-for-profit company created by beverage producers, retailers, and the Romanian state, runs the national deposit-return scheme to ensure packaging transparency and help Romania meet EU recycling targets.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: RetuRO)