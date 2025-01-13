Macro

Robust incomes push up Romania's retail sales by 8.6% y/y in November

13 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales volume increased by 8.6% y/y in November and 7.9% y/y in the 12 months to November 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS. 

Although the figures are broadly in line with the overall macro landscape (robust growth of households' income, imports rising faster than exports), there is an unusual detail in the sales data, namely the step-like advance (some 10%) of the non-food retail sales as of January 2024, which suggest a change in methodology such as the addition of several categories concomitant with the re-basing of the index at the beginning of last year.

Retail sales growth was driven by stronger wages (+7.6% y/y in 12 months to October, in real terms, latest data available) and pensions (+16.1% y/y, real terms, in Q3, latest data available). The softer advances in households' income and more cautious consumer sentiment this year are likely to result in the more modest performance of the retailers.

In turn, the stronger demand for private consumption pushed up imports, which advanced by 2.8% y/y in 12 months to November despite subdued industrial activity that pushed down exports by 1.5% y/y in the same period.

The non-food sales surged by double-digit rates: 14.3% y/y in November and 13.3% y/y in the 12-month period, demonstrating households' robust consumer confidence.

The volume of services, typically associated with purchasing power, increased more moderately, by only 2.8% y/y in November and 2.2% y/y in the 12-month period. However, the average net wage increased by 7.3% y/y in October (latest data available) and 7.6% y/y in the 12 months to October, in real terms.

The volume of food sales advanced by 3.9% y/y in November and 4.3% y/y in 12 months to November.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Robust incomes push up Romania's retail sales by 8.6% y/y in November

13 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The retail sales volume increased by 8.6% y/y in November and 7.9% y/y in the 12 months to November 2024, according to data published by the statistics office INS. 

Although the figures are broadly in line with the overall macro landscape (robust growth of households' income, imports rising faster than exports), there is an unusual detail in the sales data, namely the step-like advance (some 10%) of the non-food retail sales as of January 2024, which suggest a change in methodology such as the addition of several categories concomitant with the re-basing of the index at the beginning of last year.

Retail sales growth was driven by stronger wages (+7.6% y/y in 12 months to October, in real terms, latest data available) and pensions (+16.1% y/y, real terms, in Q3, latest data available). The softer advances in households' income and more cautious consumer sentiment this year are likely to result in the more modest performance of the retailers.

In turn, the stronger demand for private consumption pushed up imports, which advanced by 2.8% y/y in 12 months to November despite subdued industrial activity that pushed down exports by 1.5% y/y in the same period.

The non-food sales surged by double-digit rates: 14.3% y/y in November and 13.3% y/y in the 12-month period, demonstrating households' robust consumer confidence.

The volume of services, typically associated with purchasing power, increased more moderately, by only 2.8% y/y in November and 2.2% y/y in the 12-month period. However, the average net wage increased by 7.3% y/y in October (latest data available) and 7.6% y/y in the 12 months to October, in real terms.

The volume of food sales advanced by 3.9% y/y in November and 4.3% y/y in 12 months to November.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Designer491/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 January 2025
Transport
US Visa Waiver: Plane tickets linking Romania and the United States start at EUR 250
13 January 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu should be able to run in Romania's upcoming presidential elections, coalition candidate says
13 January 2025
Politics
Romania resumes activity at Consulate General in Los Angeles after wildfires
13 January 2025
Society
Major rally in Romania against annulment of presidential elections
13 January 2025
Tech
Report: UiPath brings Bucharest among major AI startup ecosystems
10 January 2025
Society
Romanians to travel visa-free to the US beginning this spring
10 January 2025
Environment
Official data: 2024 was the hottest year on record in Romania
10 January 2025
Society
Călin Georgescu supporters rally in Bucharest demanding presidential election rerun