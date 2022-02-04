Retail sales in Romania up 10% YoY, 13% stronger compared to 2019

Romania’s retail sales increased by 10.1% in 2021 compared to 2020 (YoY) and by 12.6% compared to 2019, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The overall retail sales index ended the year 2021 on a positive note with a new record for the seasonally-adjusted index - but the big picture shows signs of fatigue and decreasing propensity for consumption among households ahead of rising inflation (utility prices) and uncertain economic outlook.

The so-called ‘revenge shopping’ that occurred after the lockdown for various reasons seems to have reached its end, and the trend apparently reversed in the second half of 2021.

The seasonally-adjusted sales of non-food decreased by 1.6% during the last six months of the year.

The non-food sales increased in 2021 above average, by 13.7% YoY and by 20% compared to 2019. But the trend visible during H2 last year is consistent with expectations for more cautious consumer sentiment.

The food sales kept growing at a slower but more predictable rate: by 5.5% YoY and 10.7% versus 2019.

The fuel sales depend to a large extent on mobility restrictions, and they surged by 11.6% while edging up a modest 2.7% versus 2019.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)