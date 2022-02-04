Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:01
Business

Retail sales in Romania up 10% YoY, 13% stronger compared to 2019

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales increased by 10.1% in 2021 compared to 2020 (YoY) and by 12.6% compared to 2019, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The overall retail sales index ended the year 2021 on a positive note with a new record for the seasonally-adjusted index - but the big picture shows signs of fatigue and decreasing propensity for consumption among households ahead of rising inflation (utility prices) and uncertain economic outlook.

The so-called ‘revenge shopping’ that occurred after the lockdown for various reasons seems to have reached its end, and the trend apparently reversed in the second half of 2021.

The seasonally-adjusted sales of non-food decreased by 1.6% during the last six months of the year.

The non-food sales increased in 2021 above average, by 13.7% YoY and by 20% compared to 2019. But the trend visible during H2 last year is consistent with expectations for more cautious consumer sentiment.

The food sales kept growing at a slower but more predictable rate: by 5.5% YoY and 10.7% versus 2019.

The fuel sales depend to a large extent on mobility restrictions, and they surged by 11.6% while edging up a modest 2.7% versus 2019. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 16:04
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 02/04/2022 - 08:01
Business

Retail sales in Romania up 10% YoY, 13% stronger compared to 2019

04 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s retail sales increased by 10.1% in 2021 compared to 2020 (YoY) and by 12.6% compared to 2019, according to data released by the statistics office INS.

The overall retail sales index ended the year 2021 on a positive note with a new record for the seasonally-adjusted index - but the big picture shows signs of fatigue and decreasing propensity for consumption among households ahead of rising inflation (utility prices) and uncertain economic outlook.

The so-called ‘revenge shopping’ that occurred after the lockdown for various reasons seems to have reached its end, and the trend apparently reversed in the second half of 2021.

The seasonally-adjusted sales of non-food decreased by 1.6% during the last six months of the year.

The non-food sales increased in 2021 above average, by 13.7% YoY and by 20% compared to 2019. But the trend visible during H2 last year is consistent with expectations for more cautious consumer sentiment.

The food sales kept growing at a slower but more predictable rate: by 5.5% YoY and 10.7% versus 2019.

The fuel sales depend to a large extent on mobility restrictions, and they surged by 11.6% while edging up a modest 2.7% versus 2019. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 16:04
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A constant connection: British historian Tessa Dunlop on Queen Marie, the importance of the diaspora, and her favorite spot in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks