Electricity supplier Restart Energy implements new PV system for TED Agro and Farm

Restart Energy, one of the largest independent electricity suppliers on the local market, recently signed a contract with TED Agro and TED Farm for the installation of 230 kWp photovoltaic generators.

The energy supplier will install 534 panels on an area of 1,000 square meters on the roof of TED Agro and Farm units in Roman, Neamț County. Worth EUR 150,000, the system will produce roughly 6,850 MWh over the next 25 years, according to estimates by Restart Energy. This would translate to a reduction in electricity costs of around EUR 700,000, with the initial investment being covered in less than 5 years, says the supplier.

The new PV system covers roughly a third of the companies’ energy needs, also reducing their carbon footprint and radioactive waste.

“Photovoltaic systems are an efficient way to reduce energy costs over a long period of time and with minimum maintenance costs. Restart Energy will focus on producing sustainable active energy by using solar power in the following period,” says Armand Domuța, General Manager of Restart Energy, in a press release.

“We decided to invest in a photovoltaic project due to its economic efficiency, but also because we want to contribute to a safer future for our planet and for our children. With an initial investment that will pay for itself in less than 5 years, we will benefit from lower, more predictable energy costs,” added Teodoru Nicolae Eugen, General Manager at TED Agro.

Teodoru Nicoleta Margareta, Director General of TED Farm, also highlighted the increased sustainability and financial efficiency stemming from the new PV system.

In January 2021, Restart Energy signed a partnership with the US-based investment fund Interlink Capital Strategies for the development of renewable energy projects with a capacity of 500 MW in Romania by 2025. The partners also aim to offer 100% green energy to all end clients. In February 2021, Restart Energy successfully launched the first green convertible bonds, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange market.

Restart Energy is an independent electricity supplier with mixed Romanian and American capital, established in 2015 in Timisoara. The supplier has over 40,000 household customers and approximately 5,000 corporate customers and is present in the Romanian and Serbian markets.

(Photo source: Restart Energy)