Ship for conducting research on the Danube to be built in Romania

11 October 2021
Construction works at Redaxan, a ship dedicated to environmental research on the Danube, have started, the Lower Danube University in Galati announced, Economica.net reported.

The building costs are covered by a RON 91 mln (EUR 18 mln) financing from the European Union, the university previously announced

It is going to be the biggest research ship on the inland waterways in Europe.

The RON 27 mln contract for the building of the ship itself was won by ATG Shipyard of Giurgiu, which is supposed to complete the construction within 18 months.

"The ship will have nine modern laboratories in which teachers and researchers from the university, as well as international researchers, will carry out their activity," the Lower Danube University announced in a press release. The ship will be a maximum of 44 meters long and will be able to accommodate ten researchers, five crew members and a minimum of 30 passengers on short voyages.

(Photo: Shure23 | Dreamstime.com)

