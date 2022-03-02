Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 10:55
Social

Border Police: Over 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since Russian invasion started

02 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine last Thursday, according to data from the Romanian Border Police. About half of them were in transit and left Romania.

“From the start of this crisis until March 1, 2022, at 24:00, at the national level, 113,100 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and 68,100 left Romania,” reads the report from the Border Police.

On March 1, 71,364 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, and 23,862 of them were Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 5.6% compared to the previous day), the same source said. 

More than 10,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (an increase of 8%), while 11,524 used the border with the Republic of Moldova (a rise of 1.6%).

During the same 24-hour interval, 78,584 people left Romania, and 17,783 were Ukrainian citizens (an increase of 12%).

Defence minister Vasile Dincu said at the Talk News show broadcast by Profit TV on Tuesday, March 1, that about 600 Ukrainian citizens applied for asylum in Romania. According to him, Romania has a capacity of 470,000 accommodation places, only in the governmental system, but could support a more significant number of refugees, of 500,000, News.ro reported.

Minister Dincu also said that it’s difficult to estimate how many refugees will come to Romania, as it depends on how long this war will last.

Romania welcomes Ukrainian refugees: Short guide to entry rules, asylum regulations & what to expect at the border

Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate

Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan-Ioan Buda)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:51
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/02/2022 - 10:55
Social

Border Police: Over 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since Russian invasion started

02 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine last Thursday, according to data from the Romanian Border Police. About half of them were in transit and left Romania.

“From the start of this crisis until March 1, 2022, at 24:00, at the national level, 113,100 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and 68,100 left Romania,” reads the report from the Border Police.

On March 1, 71,364 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, and 23,862 of them were Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 5.6% compared to the previous day), the same source said. 

More than 10,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (an increase of 8%), while 11,524 used the border with the Republic of Moldova (a rise of 1.6%).

During the same 24-hour interval, 78,584 people left Romania, and 17,783 were Ukrainian citizens (an increase of 12%).

Defence minister Vasile Dincu said at the Talk News show broadcast by Profit TV on Tuesday, March 1, that about 600 Ukrainian citizens applied for asylum in Romania. According to him, Romania has a capacity of 470,000 accommodation places, only in the governmental system, but could support a more significant number of refugees, of 500,000, News.ro reported.

Minister Dincu also said that it’s difficult to estimate how many refugees will come to Romania, as it depends on how long this war will last.

Romania welcomes Ukrainian refugees: Short guide to entry rules, asylum regulations & what to expect at the border

Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate

Solidarity with Ukraine: NGOs, companies and individuals unite to offer help to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Romania

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Bogdan-Ioan Buda)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 15:51
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further
31 January 2022
OpEd
Are walking meetings the future of the workplace?