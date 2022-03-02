Border Police: Over 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since Russian invasion started

More than 110,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania since the military conflict started in Ukraine last Thursday, according to data from the Romanian Border Police. About half of them were in transit and left Romania.

“From the start of this crisis until March 1, 2022, at 24:00, at the national level, 113,100 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and 68,100 left Romania,” reads the report from the Border Police.

On March 1, 71,364 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, and 23,862 of them were Ukrainian citizens (increasing by 5.6% compared to the previous day), the same source said.

More than 10,000 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania through the border with Ukraine (an increase of 8%), while 11,524 used the border with the Republic of Moldova (a rise of 1.6%).

During the same 24-hour interval, 78,584 people left Romania, and 17,783 were Ukrainian citizens (an increase of 12%).

Defence minister Vasile Dincu said at the Talk News show broadcast by Profit TV on Tuesday, March 1, that about 600 Ukrainian citizens applied for asylum in Romania. According to him, Romania has a capacity of 470,000 accommodation places, only in the governmental system, but could support a more significant number of refugees, of 500,000, News.ro reported.

Minister Dincu also said that it’s difficult to estimate how many refugees will come to Romania, as it depends on how long this war will last.

